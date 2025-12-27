Congratulations are in order for a WWE Hall of Fame legend.

Rob Van Dam surfaced via social media on Friday evening to inform his fans that he and his wife, Katie Forbes, have welcomed new twin babies to the world.

“Karma and Saba have officially left the womb,” Van Dam wrote via his official X account along with the date of their birth, December 26, 2025.

RVD recently checked in with fans to inform them that his wife was hospitalized ahead of the birth. For those who missed it, check out the article below:

Rob Van Dam is preparing for a life-changing holiday season, as the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he and his wife, Katie Forbes, are expecting the birth of their twin daughters around Christmas.

Appearing on TMZ Inside The Ring, Van Dam shared an update on Forbes’ pregnancy, noting that she has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with preeclampsia, a condition associated with high blood pressure during pregnancy.

“My wife is in the hospital about to pop babies,” Van Dam said. “See, the first date they gave us was February 6, and they said, twins come early….don’t really plan on that. But then she went in Sunday… She went to the hospital, not feeling well. They kept her, said she’s got something called preeclampsia.”

Because of the diagnosis, doctors have opted to keep Forbes under close observation in the hospital to prioritize the health and safety of both her and the babies.

Van Dam explained that the goal is to reach 34 weeks before inducing labor, which would put the twins’ arrival right on Christmas Day.

“And they kept her, and they were talking about taking the babies out,” Van Dam continued. “And then they said, the longer that they can keep them cooking in there, the better. And so they’re going to wait till 34 weeks. [that’s the] plan is right now, if they don’t come out by then they’re going to take them out and we’re going to have Christmas babies.”

Van Dam also pointed out a unique coincidence tied to the potential birth date.

Both he and Forbes have birthdays that fall exactly one week on either side of Christmas, meaning the twins would arrive perfectly between their parents’ celebrations.

“And what’s interesting about, if they come out on Christmas, like they’re talking about, is that both Katie and I have a birthday one week apart from Christmas,” Van Dam said. “I’m before hers after, so it’d be right in the middle.”

For Van Dam and Forbes, it could make this year’s holiday season one they’ll never forget.