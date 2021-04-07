Rob Van Dam made an appearance on the latest episode of WWE After The Bell to talk with podcast host Corey Graves about a wide range of topics.

During it, he made it known that he thinks his good friend and ECW Original Sabu should be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I would love to see Sabu inducted into the Hall of Fame. I feel like on a lot of grounds that he should have been inducted before me. He was my mentor and trainer. I had a text conversation with him and I said how I felt that he should be in it before me, but, at this point, it’s all about individual choices that we made throughout our career. It’s not just about reaching a level of superstardom where people are going to really remember you because you’ve impacted their lives in a positive way.

There’s a lot more to it than that. You can’t walk out every time you’re in a good position in the business because you think that the right move is to quit and walk away. Even afterwards, the message that you represent, that you put out there in the universe, whether it’s on social media or in interviews or whatever, it’s everything combined and that’s the way that karma works. The answer is definitely I would like to see Sabu inducted. On a legend level, I totally think he totally deserves it. I think he would have to do a little bit of repairing on some of the image tarnishing that has been done.”