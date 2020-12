During an Instagram Post, RVD spoke on how he managed to piss off Gorilla Monsoon as an enhancement talent when he was 22 years old. Here’s what he had to say:

After a quick match with the Mountie, some agents were complimenting my bumps when Gorilla Monsoon noticed my shirt. Were [sic] you wearing that in the ring? What’s the matter with you?!!’ He was pissed and wanted to boot me in the ass!