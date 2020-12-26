During an interview with Thibaud Choplin, Rob Van Dam discussed why certain wrestlers don’t make it to the top of the card. Here’s what he had to say:

In general, you know, it’s all about selling tickets. If you’re not — I’ve always looked at it this way: if people aren’t buying tickets to watch you and support you specifically, then you’re just a spot on the card. You’re just a spot filler. I never was that guy, maybe when I started out. But a lot of people that are just good hands, you know, they feel like they have more coming to them because they paid a lot of dues, but sometimes they’re not as marketable.

Now the guys that you mentioned — I mean Cesaro, I think he’s one of the best guys there, and Dolph Ziggler is very good. I have to think that their push or lack of, either way, the direction they’re going to go is going to have a lot to do with how some specific people feel about them personally. And that’s always been an issue in WWE. The guy or guys that make the actual decisions seem to have different opinions than a lot of the fans on what’s worth money and what should be pushed.