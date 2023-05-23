Rob Van Dam discusses his training under the legendary Sheik.

The WWE Hall of Famer and ECW legend spoke about this subject during the premiere episode of the “1 Of A Kind With RVD” podcast. RVD and host Dominic Deangelo began by talking about RVD’s early days under the Sheik’s tutlige.

It wasn’t like a school. It was really personal. Like three of us, maybe four once in a while, five of us worked out and we were like family. We ate with the Sheik. we ate dinner afterwards and stuff and we were taught so stiff just to squeeze each other and pull each other down and try to pin each other. And it was all about that. Just gruff, like wrestling and protecting the business, you know? And so if he got scuffed up. Got a little bloody. That was awesome. That was good for the business. That’s how we got trained. Other people quite different.

Staying on subject, RVD talks about Sabu training alongside him and how the Sheik became a mentor to both.

And we’re both unique in different ways, but we have a lot in common, you know, as far as like The Sheik taught us to believe in what we’re doing every moment. And it’s something that’s missing now because these guys now don’t have The Sheik or even our mentality processed and taught into them. They just kind of watched us and took what they liked and then they’re missing some stuff, you know, but that’s the way it is. And I wouldn’t have had it any other way. I’m glad that I went in and fortunate that I had The Sheik as my mentor.

(Special thanks to Dominic Deangelo for sending over quotes)