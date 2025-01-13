Jeff Hardy recently appeared on “The Wrestle Spot” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including his issues with drugs and alcohol throughout the course of his career.

Hardy said, “This world title run means everything to me because I came close to ending it all in the summer of 2022, which is in public, and people are aware of my issues throughout the years with drugs and alcohol. But coming out the other side of that, I’ve been saying a lot lately that all these failures man, they have led me to salvation. To just be on the other side of that, I get goosebumps just even thinking about being 47 years old and a champion in TNA, back in TNA, where I’ve had a lot of amazing moments and memories that I’ve created. It just means everything to me and my family, the support of my family, my wife and my daughters, oh my god. If they would have gave up on me, I would have totally gave up on myself. So they are my world, I owe them everything.”

He continued, “I owe so much to pro wrestling in general because it’s gave me such an amazing life. But overall, this championship run might end up being the most important championship run of my career, just because I have survived through all these struggles. I’m so ashamed, and I still feel so much shame and guilt, but I gotta’ get past that and just believe in myself and continue to stay on the path that I’m on. Anything is possible for Jeff Hardy moving forward. Who knows? Hopefully, the perfect ending to my career would be to end up in the WWE Hall of Fame and go out on a high note instead of a depressing low, and I feel like that’s going to happen.”

Rob Van Dam says he doesn’t get why people are making a big deal out of Hulk Hogan being booed out of the building on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix.

Hogan, who has been open about his support for Donald Trump, was loudly booed on last Monday’s show in Los Angeles, CA.

During the latest edition of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, The Whole F’n Show opined on Hogan being booed. He said,

“I did see video of Hulk Hogan’s part of the show on every single website and news platform that there is online. Everybody picked that up, and they still are. Why is that such big news? ‘Pro Wrestler is booed at a wrestling event.’ I understand why it’s so hot. I mean, Hogan, he’s controversial and quite possibly the most recognizable celebrity on the planet, so I get where that’s hot, but they light him up, and they let him cool down, light him up, lights himself up, he cools down. He goes through cycles always and always seems to dig himself back out mostly and then bury himself again. This one, I’m trying to figure out why is everybody so into this moment that Hulk Hogan got booed. I think maybe one factor that I suspect, but I don’t know, everybody wants want to fake-ify wrestling so much. People don’t like to feel like they don’t understand something, but they want to believe that they do have an understanding of how everything works. I think that people, maybe one of the reasons that it’s such a big topic is because people are thinking, ‘This wasn’t their plan. WWE didn’t want people to boo him. Hulk didn’t want people to boo him. He was supposed to get big cheers, and the people doesn’t like him, so they booed him.’ I think maybe that’s part of the interest is they’re trying to fake-ify and set up instead of just going with the roll. Roll with it, and hey, guess that? That happened. Any other promo, Hulk would have just turned with them. ‘We gotta change some things, brother.’ I don’t see how it’s that big of a deal. I’m confused by it a little bit.”

RVD added, “It’s not the only time he’s gotten booed, but it is an authentic boo. It’s not an entertainment part of the show boo. It’s more like a, ‘Hey, nah, f**k that, we don’t want to see you. Get the hell out of here,’ kind of boo. That seems to be clear [laughs].”

And finally, Peacock is listing these dates for upcoming episodes of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event broadcasts:

* Saturday, January 25, 2025

* Saturday, May 24, 2025

* Saturday, July 12, 2025

As many of you know by now, the January 25, 2025 episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event will broadcast live from San Antonio, Texas.

As of this writing, there’s no word on where the other TV tapings will be taking place.