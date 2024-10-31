Dave Meltzer has been in the headlines this week.

The founder of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com was mentioned by Chris Jericho during his promo segment on the AEW Fright Night Dynamite show on October 30.

Additionally, WWE Hall of Fame legend Rob Van Dam, who appeared on WWE NXT on The CW Network on October 29, spoke about Meltzer on his latest 1 of a Kind podcast.

During the episode, RVD reflected on fellow ECW original Sabu purposely botching spots in matches to work Meltzer.

“Somebody was showing it on their show and they were laughing thinking that Sabu slipped and that we just like saved the moment by whatever we did and it’s moments like that that make me happy that there’s still a lot of gray area where people just don’t know and they think they do know,” RVD said. “Sabu did that to himself a lot. He would try to fool Meltzer and the report.”

RVD continued, “He would do something and seem to miss for no reason and it just made sense with his psychology and everybody would think like, ‘Oh my God, he’s missing more spots than a window washer with cataracts.’ We were laughing cause we knew the whole time like, ’These guys think they know everything. They’re marks.’”