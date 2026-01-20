Rob Van Dam may not have stepped into the ring with John Cena during Cena’s final in-ring run, but he was still part of a moment that resonated deeply across WWE. The former WWE Champion was invited to attend Cena’s final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December, and the experience left him with mixed emotions that went far beyond a simple cameo.

Speaking with the Toronto Sun, Van Dam admitted the reality of the moment hit hard once the show reached its conclusion. “We knew it was coming and then when you’re at that moment and the bell rings, it’s kind of sad,” Van Dam said. “It’s kind of like, ‘Damn, so it’s over. I don’t know if I want it to be over yet.’” Still, he emphasized that the overall tone of the day was positive, adding that it felt like “a celebratory feel all day leading up to that, with everything that they were doing backstage and everyone that was there for that reason.”

Van Dam revealed that WWE contacted him about two weeks before the event, and the timing worked out perfectly. Beyond honoring Cena, the appearance also served another purpose. “It’s always good to let WWE remember, too, how much the fans love me,” he said with a grin. That connection with the audience remains central to Van Dam’s legacy, even as his role in wrestling continues to evolve.

Why it matters is that Cena’s farewell wasn’t just about one superstar, it became a reunion point for an entire generation of WWE history. Van Dam’s presence underscored how deeply Cena’s career impacted his peers, not just the fans in attendance.

Looking ahead, Van Dam’s life has shifted significantly since that night, as he and his wife Katie Forbes recently welcomed twins. While his last match in April 2025 ended with serious injuries, Van Dam hasn’t officially closed the door on wrestling, leaving the possibility that fans may yet see him step back into the spotlight again.