Rob Van Dam vs. John Cena.

It almost happened one last time in 2025 before “The Greatest of All-Time” hangs up his pro wrestling boots for good.

During a recent interview with TMZ’s Inside The Ring, WWE Hall of Fame legend Rob Van Dam revealed he was in talks with WWE to return as an opponent for John Cena on his “The Last Time Is Now” year-long farewell tour before he suffered a double heel fracture that prevented it from happening.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he tells the story, while also providing an update on his recovery from the double heel fracture injury.

On his recovery from double heel fracture: “I feel like I’m between the middle and the end of it. It’s been a lot longer than I thought it would take to heal. From what I’ve learned, every calcaneus fracture is different depending on how the bones are fragmented, if they are, and if you have surgery. This was April 5 for me, so it’s been quite a while. I thought I was looking at like eight, nine weeks, and I’d be back. I’m at a point now where I can see improvement all the time, but I’m nowhere near ready to wrestle. I’m not jumping or even running yet. So, yeah, I find when I’m medicated, I feel way and walk way better than when I’m not, and sometimes that confuses my perspective of how I’m healing, too.”

On how he was in talks with WWE for a surprise return to be one of John Cena’s opponents on his “The Last Time Is Now” farewell tour until he suffered the double heel fracture: “Let me tell you this, I wanted to be one of the return matches for John Cena and his retirement tour. I was talking to them. There was a lot of interest; without giving away too many details, we were probably going to do it. Then I broke my heels.”