Rob Van Dam is impressed that Sting is still competing.

RVD spoke about the Icon during the latest edition of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, where he recalled the Stinger being on his way out of the business after giving his speech into the TNA Hall of Fame induction back in 2012.

The reason that I’m really would say that I’m surprised is just because of information that I had gotten and it was during his induction into the TNA Hall of Fame. During the speech. I don’t remember if it was him talking or if it was TNA, which would’ve probably been Dixie’s husband giving the speech. I think it was Sting that was talking and he was saying that he was talking about after his Atlanta run and whatever he did, that he thought he was done and that TNA was just starting to get their first gimmick where they were getting, remember there were pay-per-view only like every week?

Staying on subject, RVD reiterates that Sting seemed reluctant to return to the ring after his TNA HoF speech.

And so the speech alluded to that and said that they reached out to him and he was like, ‘Oh man, you know, I don’t know.’ Then they said, ‘Well, come on, you know, we really need you.’ And he is, ‘Man, I think I’m done. You know, my back and ‘All right, cool. Well we’ll give you this much money.’ And he was like, ‘Alright, for a little bit … And then they were like, ‘Man, we need you to stay a little bit longer.’ And [he] was like, ‘Oh, I think I’m done.’ And they were like, ‘Oh, we’ll give you this much more money.’ And [he] was like, ‘Oh, I guess I could do another year.’ And, and that was the gist of what I got out of his speech for being inducted. So that’s why I would say I’m surprised now because that was 2010.

Sting will be competing at this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view. You can check out the latest card for the event by clicking here.

(Special thanks to Dominc DeAngelo for sending us quotes)