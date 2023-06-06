Rob Van Dam discusses his longtime friend, Sabu.

The Whole F’in Show spoke about his fellow ECW legend during the latest edition of his “1 Of A Kind With RVD” podcast. RVD began by talking about Sabu’s recent AEW appearances, which included a spot at the company’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

I knew that he was gonna be, debuting on Wednesday and then after that, I guess I knew that he was gonna be part of Sunday.

The topic of Sabu getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at next year’s WrestleMania 40 was brought up since the show takes place in Philadelphia. RVD thinks it 100% could happen, but that Sabu has to keep some positive energy going into next year.

Yeah, hopefully he would. He’s gotta have a good positive energy run for a while.

Shifting subjects, RVD spoke about New Jack punching Junkyard Dog at ECW Wrestlepalooza 1998.

I was upset that new Jack punched him. I think allegedly JYD stiffed New Jack, maybe 50 bucks for some coke. At the time, it was just a bunch of drama like New Jack was known for, and he just kept saying, ‘He come up on me! He come up on me! He come up on me!’ Like over and over and over and over again. ‘He come up on me!’ So that became an inside joke forever. I was bummed cause JYD was one of the OGs when I grew up watching him and I thought, ‘How disrespectful,’ but I don’t know what happened.

You can check out the full podcast here.

(Thanks to Dominic DeAngelo for sending us quotes)