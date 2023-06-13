Rob Van Dam has some fun stories about the legendary Iron Sheik.

The Whole F’n Show spoke about the recently deceased Hall of Famer on the latest edition of his “1 Of A Kind With RVD” podcast. Van Dam begins by sharing a tale of him and Sheik rolling joints together as they were both big into smoking weed.

He was telling me that he had smoke, you know, wanted me to roll something and I didn’t know how to roll back then. I was what? 24, 25, 26, whatever, 26 I think. And I was just like, ‘I don’t wanna waste your weed.’ He is like, ‘No, it’s okay.’ And he was guaranteeing me I’d do better than him. And it was a big pregnant joint in the middle and I spilled half of his weed doing it.

Van Dam later recalled Sheik paying for things with 8×10 autographs rather than money. He says that Sheik would get offended if you tried to treat him, then demanded American Charity from wherever they were at.

He would be offended if you try and whip out your money. And he did it at drive-throughs, he did it at nice restaurants, he did it at strip clubs. Whenever a bill comes, if we whip out our wallet, he would actually get mad at us and tell us to put it away. And then he’d say, ‘Ah, maybe you take care of our bill? You know, “American charity!”’ That was his deal and he did it everywhere. Everywhere.

Staying on that subject, Van Dam says once the Sheik left an autograph for a maid as a tip.

When I went to leave the room, he had signed an 8×10 and left it on the dresser and he signed it, ‘To Maid – Iron Sheik.’

Numerous members of the pro wrestling industry have been sharing stories about the Iron Sheik since his passing last week. You can check that out here.

(Thanks to Dominic DeAngelo for sending over quotes)