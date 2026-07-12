Rob Van Dam says an adult-themed TNA segment involving himself, Katie Forbes and Jennifer helped get the show removed from its platform.

Speaking on The Dirty Secrets Podcast with Kate Shelor, RVD discussed his current relationship dynamic before recalling a past TNA segment that featured himself, Forbes and Jennifer in bed together.

Jennifer is awesome. Katie and Jennifer were good friends way before I knew them. Jennifer’s been on our Instagram. We were on TV. In fact, when we were on TNA Wrestling, Katie, Jennifer and RVD did a scene in a bed.

RVD said the segment was memorable, but also said it led to major fallout for TNA.

This isn’t my first time on camera. Got TNA thrown off of their platform.

When Shelor asked if he had been “dabbling in porn,” RVD pushed back and said the scene was part of a wrestling show.

No. No, because this is actually a wrestling show. It was just, it looked real because we were under the covers.

RVD said the segment was scripted, directed and edited, and that he was not responsible for the platform issue.

It wasn’t even like, you know, I mean somebody wrote it and somebody directed it and somebody edited it. Then when we got thrown off the platform, the fans, everybody wants to look at me like somehow I’m going to be responsible for that, which I’m just a talent in that scenario.

RVD said he still thought the segment worked for what it was supposed to be.

It was a good scene. It was fun. People remember that. It was like, yeah, there was whipped cream and champagne.

RVD said the segment was implied rather than explicit, though he acknowledged why some fans viewed it differently.

It’s just all implied. But the fans that saw it, some of them actually think that they actually saw pretty much of porn, especially if they’re not that familiar with porn.

RVD said the amount of skin shown in the segment likely played into how some viewers reacted to it.

Like I said, there’s a lot of skin. When Katie’s just got a little whipped cream on her nipples.

RVD added that the presentation reminded him of a famous scene from Varsity Blues.

Like the movie, what was that movie, Varsity Blues? The whipped cream bikini. A girl had a whipped cream bikini. It was hot.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Dirty Secrets Podcast with Kate Shelor, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.