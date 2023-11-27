Rob Van Dam looks back on his first run with WWE in the early 2000s.

The Hall of Famer spoke about this time in his career during a recent edition of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, where he shared a story of Triple H once offering him help in cutting promos, an offer that the Whole F’n Show admits insulted him at the time.

I was asked about this like a year or two ago. Otherwise, I would have forgot because it’s a really faint memory. But sometime, and this would have been before 2004, I think it was Hunter, offered, I think he pulled me aside and offered [to] help me with my promos. I think I was insulted by that. My ego [and] competitiveness made me feel like he was saying I couldn’t talk, and I was like, I don’t want to talk like him. ‘I’m RVD, he just don’t get me.’ I think I felt more like that, and that probably, very good chance, could have led to some of the long-term that I had while I was there, possibly, looking back at it.

RVD later states that it was harder for him to draw a line between being himself and doing the job. He adds that he probably could have cared less and not taken things so personally.

It was hard to draw the line between being true to myself and doing the job, which, it’s being professional and just, ‘Produce this. We need you to say this. Boom, Say it.’ I gave a fuck about a lot of stuff that I probably shouldn’t have given a fuck about. Maybe. Who knows?

