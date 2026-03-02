Rob Van Dam has not competed in WWE for over a decade, but he has not closed the door on a return. The only question, at least according to him, is whether he would pass the drug test.

During a live Q&A session on his YouTube channel, RVD was asked if he would consider joining Paul Heyman’s faction, The Vision, on Raw. With injuries reportedly impacting the group, fans floated the idea of RVD stepping in.

“Hey man. Paul’s got my number,” RVD said. “I’m not sure I’ll pass the drug test. I gotta study.”

He quickly clarified what he meant, noting WWE’s updated policy regarding marijuana.

“Everybody knows they’re not testing for weed anymore,” he said. “It gets brought up to me all the time in interviews and stuff, and lately after talking about how they don’t test for marijuana anymore, they like to bring up that interview that Cody did with Finn Balor. They want to know my opinion on that and I think that’s great. It’s going to add longevity to their careers and their lives.”

WWE talent publicly confirmed last year that marijuana had been removed from the company’s banned substances list, with Michin explaining that WWE recognizes its use for pain management and personal reasons.

RVD has never been subtle about his cannabis advocacy. He launched his own cannabis brand in 2019 and frequently references marijuana on his podcast and public appearances.

From a performance longevity perspective, the policy shift reflects a broader trend in professional sports toward reconsidering cannabis restrictions. For wrestlers dealing with chronic pain from repetitive impact and travel demands, access to alternative pain management methods can influence career sustainability.

As for a WWE return, RVD did not confirm any active negotiations. He simply made it clear the door is open.

In wrestling, nostalgia cycles are constant. Whether that door ever swings fully open may depend less on policy and more on timing.