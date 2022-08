Rob Van Dam is adding another accolade to his already impressive career.

The former WWE and ECW world champion will be getting inducted into the 2300 Arena’s Hardore Hall of Fame on Saturday December 17th. This is the same venue that ECW called their home for many years, and where RVD made his debut in 1996. The ceremony will be involved with the Battleground Championship Wrestling Event.

RVD was a member of the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class.