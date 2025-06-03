WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently opened up about the funeral arrangements for his longtime friend and ECW legend, Sabu, during a new episode of his podcast.

Sabu, who passed away last month, will be honored with a memorial service on Saturday, June 21st in Lansing, Michigan. The event will be open to fans, friends, and family. Additional information regarding the Lansing service is expected to be released soon.

RVD also noted that a second memorial will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada—where Sabu had been residing prior to his passing.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover funeral costs. To donate or learn more, click here.