Rob Van Dam shares the story of losing his WWE Hall of Fame ring one week after getting it.

The Whole F’n Show was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, and has continued to prove that at 52 years old he can still wrestle. RVD spoke about losing his Hall of Fame ring during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet.

So the very first week that I got it, I did a show in Wisconsin, and I wasn’t used to having it. I left it in the hotel room, went back to Las Vegas. And so it took an honest maid, and an honest front desk person and an honest wrestling promoter. Thank you, Ben McCoy, for calling me and saying, Did you forget something dude? I didn’t even know yet. I just got home the next day and wow, I had it for I don’t know. I think it was it was the same week, so I didn’t have a very long, I lost it already.

