WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has signed an exclusive licensing deal with Grapefruit USA, a California-based cannabiotech company and cannabis distributor.

It was announced today that the deal will see Grapefruit bring RVD’s cannabis products, under his RVD CBD brand, to the California retail marketplace.

RVD launched his CBD brand in November 2019, and the products are curated by The Whole F’N Show himself. You can view RVD’s various cannabis products, including creams, gummies and smokeables, at RVDCBD.com.

Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit’s CEO and co-founder, commented in today’s press release issued to us, “Our industry has matured over the past several years, and that maturation has fundamentally focused success in the retail marketplace around effective product branding. There is a lot of competition for product shelf space in retail stores. Retailers look to the brands that are likely to generate the most sales, and the well-known cannabis brands are the ones that consumers will choose. Our strategic partnership with Rob Van Dam and his team is a natural fit. Rob is a cannabis pioneer with a large and loyal following. His cannabis brand, RVD, has an advantage that other cannabis products lack and fits the new ‘Cannabis 3.0’ environment, which is all about creating exciting and popular branded cannabis and hemp-based products. We look forward to expanding our footprint in California and, eventually, nationwide, bringing the highest-quality RVD cannabis products to California cannabis consumers and patients in need to enhance their health and well-being. Grapefruit’s plan for transitioning into a science-based cannabiotech company remains unabated while we capitalize on Cannabis 3.0 in California.”

