Money talks.

And if enough of it is talking in 2025, “The Whole F’N Show” will consider yet another return to the squared circle.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Rob Van Dam spoke on the latest episode of his 1 Of A Kind podcast about whether or not he can still wrestle in AEW.

“Can I still wrestle in AEW? As far as I know,” Van Dam said. “There’s no reason that I know of that I can’t. If there is a reason, then I don’t know about it.”

RVD continued, “I don’t know that it would be best move for me right now, but at the same time, money talks, and it’s a great motivator when it comes to going to work.”

