Rob Van Dam will debut his new talk show segment during next Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling episode.

It was announced on tonight’s show that “The Whole F’N Talk Show” will premiere next week with RVD and Katie Forbes. It’s been teased that Sami Callihan, who is feuding with RVD, might crash the show.

Below is the announced line-up for next Tuesday’s Impact episode:

* RVD debuts his “The Whole F’N Talk Show” segment

* Tenille Dashwood returns to the Impact ring, accompanied by her personal photographer Caleb Konley

* Brian Myers vs. Willie Mack Part 3

* Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Larry D and Ace Romero vs. The Deaners

* The North, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. The Rascalz and Impact Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns

* Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee vs. Susie and Kylie Rae

Well… I guess “you’re welcome,” for the assist in booking KO tag action next week? 🤷🏼‍♀️ I really need a security team for #LockerRoomTalk #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/xVHLn7KytX — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) September 9, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.