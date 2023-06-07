Rob Van Dam says he was asked to be on the ‘Rich & Shameless’ episode about Hulk Hogan.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed this tidbit during the latest episode of his “1 Of A Kind With RVD” podcast. The former world champion says that the pitch was for him to talk about the Hulkster’s career, as well as his own. However, he found out in a conversation with Hogan that they actually wanted to drag up some bad beef from the past.

They wanted me to be on the show they were gonna do on Hulk Hogan. The way that they pitched it to me was they’ll talk about my career, talk about his career, this and that. And when I saw Hulk, I mentioned it to him. He said, ‘Yeah, they wanna drag up a bunch of sh*t from the past.’

RVD reveals that he turned the offer down because Hogan asked him not to do it. He explains that Hogan was one of his favorites growing up and he still feels like a fan around him so he granted his request.

Well, he didn’t want me to. He said, ‘I’d rather you not do it.’ So I was like, ‘Well, nuff said,’ you know? Hulk’s the dudw that I used to watch growing up. He’s the guy that I still feel like a fan around, like he’s Hulk Hogan…and, I watched it the other day and it was all about that sex tape. So I turned that down, but as soon as I did, I got this [other big] RVD project that I guess I can’t really talk about yet. But anyway, that’s just karma.’

(Special thanks to Dominic DeAngelo for sending us quotes)