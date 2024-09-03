Rob Van Dam turned down an offer to be interviewed for the new “Mr. McMahon” documentary series coming to Netflix.

During the latest episode of his official podcast, “1 Of A Kind,” the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about being contacted “a couple of times” about being interviewed for the new multiple episode docu-series, which is scheduled to premiere on September 25.

“They did contact me a couple of times, actually, about participating in interviews,” he said. “Wasn’t something that I opted to do.”

Van Dam continued, “It wasn’t a choice that would be conducive to my position in the business and industry. So, I passed. I told them, ‘I look forward to seeing it,’ and I do. I hope that they cover a lot of different realms instead of jumping to the main pillars of whatever story they choose to tell.”

