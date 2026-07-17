Former WWE Superstar Robbie McAllister believes The Highlanders were on track to become WWE Tag Team Champions before his own shortcomings got in the way.

Speaking exclusively with Wrestling Headlines’ Ian Aldous, McAllister (real name Derek Couch) reflected on his WWE run alongside Rory McAllister. While he believes the duo had earned the trust of Vince McMahon, he admits his own lifestyle and lack of focus ultimately prevented the team from reaching its full potential.

“It looked like we were going to win the tag titles, but it didn’t happen. I was really hoping it would because that’s a notch in your belt when you’re gone. We were Vince’s favourite at the time and it didn’t go the way it should’ve because of politics. I believe I didn’t know how to play the game, but I can’t speak on Rory’s behalf. I believe I failed Rory in ways because I liked to party and carry on, and I didn’t have a lot of input into what I wanted to do in WWE.”

Looking back nearly two decades later, McAllister admits he was so focused on living the WWE lifestyle that he never developed a long-term vision for his career.

“I had a dream to become a WWE wrestler. I like to have a lot of fun and drink and carry on, and I didn’t take the wrestling as serious. When I say I had the dream to be a WWE wrestler, I had no vision of where it was going. At that time in my career, I didn’t understand the business whatsoever. I wasn’t a violent person. I was the life of the party, but I think I liked that more than I liked… I wanted the spotlight, but when you don’t have the vision to go anywhere, it’s a hindsight thing.”

McAllister said he now views those missed opportunities as important life lessons, adding that while he never captured WWE tag team gold, he’s grateful he fulfilled his lifelong dream of making it to WWE.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Ian Aldous and WrestlingHeadlines.com for the exclusive interview.