Former WWE Superstar Robbie McAllister says the infamous moment that saw him appear in the crowd at a live TNA Impact broadcast continues to define his wrestling career nearly two decades later.

Speaking exclusively with Wrestling Headlines’ Ian Aldous, McAllister (real name Derek Couch) looked back on the 2008 incident, when he attended a TNA television taping while still under WWE contract. TNA cameras briefly showed him in the audience and identified him by his real name, a moment that effectively ended any remaining momentum he had in WWE.

McAllister admitted he understands why WWE reacted the way it did and believes his own behavior leading up to the incident played a role in how the company viewed him.

“That TNA incident has been talked about every week for the last eighteen years. Because I partied and carried on, I was a liability.”

McAllister explained that by the spring of 2008, he had become frustrated with his position in WWE after The Highlanders’ push had fizzled out.

“Until we started getting beat up all the time and losing to a midget (Hornswoggle), that’s when inside my head things started twisting and I’m not in a good place all of a sudden.”

Looking back now, McAllister says his perspective has completely changed. While he initially blamed others for how his WWE run ended, he now accepts responsibility for his own actions and has moved forward with his life.

“When you look at it down the road as a lesson, it’s all good.”

Following his WWE release in August 2008, McAllister transitioned into a successful sales career before eventually returning to wrestling on the independent scene. He also recently celebrated five years of sobriety and has begun working in television, including appearing on The Curse of Oak Island and performing narration work.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Ian Aldous and WrestlingHeadlines.com for the exclusive interview.