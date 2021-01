WWE has released an exclusive video of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler participating in a photo shoot as the new SmackDown tag team champions. The duo defeated the Street Profits on last night’s edition of the blue brand show, which began their second reign as champions together.

WWE has also released a sneak peek of Bayley’s appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, where the Hugger reveals some of her favorite opponents she’s faced in WWE.