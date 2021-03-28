WWE star and current SmackDown tag champion Robert Roode recently spoke to Daily DDT about a number of topics, including how the Glorious One has an affinity for tag team wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he’s always loved tag team wrestling:

“I’ve always loved tag team wrestling and I’ve had some success throughout my career in a tag team and competing as a tag team guy. From an early age, when I was eight-years-old starting to watch pro wrestling, sports-entertainment, I was always a fan of tag team wrestling and tag team psychology.”

Says his pairing with Ziggler was Paul Heyman’s idea:

“It was Paul Heyman’s idea, basically. I wasn’t doing a lot at the time and Dolph’s always been in and out [of storylines], for whatever reason. He’ll be busy one month and the next month you don’t see him. We were showing up to the TV and we weren’t doing a lot of stuff and one day we got to TV and Paul pulled us over and said, ‘I have this idea. I want to pitch it.’”

On their team name:

“The Dirty Dogs thing kind of started as a running joke among friends. I guess we’re the old dogs in the locker room so to speak. We’ve seen it all and we’ve been around it all and we learned sometimes you have to play dirty. This is the moniker we go by. We do whatever we have to do each night to get the job done and that’s what we’re going to do. We’ve been pretty successful so far with that mindset.”

On his last five years with WWE:

“You’re actually the first one to point that out. It really has [flown by]. It’s been a blast. The NXT experience was better than I ever thought it could be. I was excited when I got there to Dallas and I remember just nervous and anxious at the same time. I was in the business a long time leading up to that, leaving a company I had been at for such a long time.”