Robert Roode recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to promote tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network. Tonight’s six-man main event will feature Roode, Dolph Ziggler and Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

Roode returned to WWE TV last week and lost to McIntyre in the main event. He had been away since February due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. He was asked how he spent the time away in Canada.

“I had a lot of free time on my hands,” he said. “The travel ban made it difficult for me to get to work every week, [so] I’ve been a fan. I’ve been sitting at home on my couch watching WWE Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and catching some NXT here and there. It was a long layoff, around seven months. [There was] a lot of downtime to heal up physically and mentally and [a lot of] just wanting to get back to work. Thankfully, last week was my opportunity.”

Roode continued about how this time at home put things in perspective for him as it came after so many years on the road, “It was definitely different. I’ve been in this business for more than 20 years. This is the longest period of time I’ve been off and at home. When your lifestyle is like this for 15, 20 years, it’s a hard adjustment. In a way, it was enjoyable to not live out of a suitcase and get to spend time with family. [But] the circumstances [were] different this time with the pandemic and being forced to stay home. It wasn’t because of injury. The first couple of months, I definitely missed doing what I’m used to doing every week. This business is in my blood. It’s a passion. You miss the camaraderie, the schedule and life on the road, in a weird way. I’m happy to be back.”

Roode noted that he was able to fly into the United States from Canada, despite the coronavirus restrictions. He said being a part of WWE made it easier as they made sure he had all the necessary legal paperwork in place, but he still went through all COVID-19 safety protocols at the airports.

Roode expressed interest in going for the RAW Tag Team Titles with Ziggler. He was also asked about James Storm possibly signing with WWE, which has been a topic among fans since Storm recently revealed that he had talks with the company.

“That’s above my pay grade. I haven’t talked to James in years,” Roode said. “During this time especially, I don’t know what’s going to take place or who is coming in or not. I have to worry about myself. I’m quite happy doing what I’m doing with Dolph and doing my thing.”

Roode also had major praise for the WWE Champion. He was asked about McIntyre’s recent rise to the top.

“He is our top guy,” Roode declared. “A lot of responsibilities that come with being champion, especially during this pandemic—it’s just a different world. I think he is doing a phenomenal job. Being in the ring with him last week after being off for seven months was a real eye-opener. He is legit. He is a big dude who has a lot of skill.

“I’ve worked with Drew for many years and have gotten to know him as a colleague and a friend. We performed together outside of WWE years ago. In the ring now, he has definitely stepped up his game and deserves to be in the spot he is in today.”

