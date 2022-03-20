WWE issued the following press release announcing that former NXT champion Bron Breakker will be taking on Robert Roode on this Tuesday’s edition of NXT 2.0. This will be a tune-up for Breakker, who is preparing to challenge Dolph Ziggler for the title at Stand & Deliver. Details are below.

Before Bron Breakker can get his hands on NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler, he’ll have to go through his Dirty Dawg partner Robert Roode.

Roode has been a consistent thorn in Breakker’s side, interfering in the Triple Threat Match to cost Breakker his title. When Breakker confronted The Showoff to get his rematch, Roode stepped between the two rivals only to be dropped by a swift right hand from the former champion.

Can Roode make the young Superstar pay for his strike to the chin, or will Breakker send a pointed message to NXT Champion Ziggler ahead of their showdown at NXT Stand & Deliver?

Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!