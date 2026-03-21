The field is beginning to take shape for a high-stakes opportunity at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Following last week’s episode of NXT, Interim General Manager Robert Stone has revealed the first entrant in the upcoming gauntlet match to determine the No. 1 contender to Myles Borne’s North American Championship.

In a post on Instagram ahead of an NXT live event in Lakeland, Stone announced that Jackson Drake will be part of the match. He also noted that additional participants will be unveiled daily leading up to Tuesday.

The caption to the post read, “Houston this past Tuesday was a HUGE success, but it’s time to look ahead to all that’s going down on the road to STAND AND DELIVER!”

The winner of the gauntlet will go on to challenge Borne at NXT Stand & Deliver, set for Saturday, April 4 in St. Louis.

A rising prospect, the 22-year-old Drake debuted in 2017 and built experience on the independent scene before joining WWE’s ID program in late 2024. He later became the inaugural Evolve Champion and recently transitioned to the NXT roster full-time alongside his Vanity Project stablemates.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT Results, and again on 4/4 for live NXT Stand & Deliver Results coverage.