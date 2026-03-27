WWE NXT has a new shot-caller.

On Thursday, March 26, 2026, WWE NXT Interim General Manager Robert Stone surfaced via social media to make the official announcement.

Via his X account, Mr. Stone revealed he has been promoted from Interim G.M. to full-time WWE NXT General Manager.

Stone took over for former WWE NXT G.M. Ava when she announced her sudden departure from WWE a couple of months ago.

In the video, Stone made the news official, and thanked Shawn Michaels, William Regal and the WWE NXT fans.

“Thank you WWE Universe,” Stone wrote as the caption to the post on X containing the video announcement. “Being the Full Time GM is Set. In. Stone.”l

“Now the real work begins,” Stone concluded.

WWE NXT airs every Tuesday night at 8/7c via The CW Network. Make sure to join us here every week at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT Results coverage.