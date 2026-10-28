Robert Stone sees big things ahead for two of WWE NXT’s brightest young stars.

The NXT General Manager recently spoke with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, where he shared his belief that Kelani Jordan and Kendal Grey have what it takes to eventually headline WrestleMania.

Stone was asked about the PWI Women’s 250 rankings when he brought up Jordan and Grey, praising both performers for their continued development and the standard they have established inside the ring.

“Well, I’ll tell you this. You were talking about the women’s 250. Thinking about that and who could be in that, how could not immediately come to my mind, and I think everyone’s mind that’s a wrestling fan right now, Kendal Grey and Kelani Jordan,” Stone said.

“Because everything that they’re doing, they’re absolutely just tearing it up. They deliver in every match, every big match that they’re in. They’re making history in different ways, and they are setting the bar to a new level that I don’t think a lot of people thought that it would ever get to.”

Stone went on to predict that both women will eventually reach the biggest stage WWE has to offer, pointing to their young ages and the success they have already achieved.

“So they are the future of women’s wrestling, in my opinion. They’re going to be WrestleMania main eventers, both of them at some point in their career. They’re still both so young. So I think on that list, those two are going to rank very high.”

Jordan currently holds the NXT Women’s Championship and is scheduled to defend the title against Wren Sinclair at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc on October 31.

Grey, a former NXT Champion, has also established herself as one of the brand’s top female competitors and is closely associated with Sinclair.