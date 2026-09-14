WWE NXT General Manager Robert Stone is pushing back on the idea that NXT should simply be viewed as WWE’s developmental brand.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Stone discussed NXT’s place within WWE and argued that the show has established its own identity separate from Raw and SmackDown.

“It is its own brand with its own unique style, different from Raw, SmackDown and every other brand in WWE,” Stone said. “[It’s different than] everything else in wrestling.”

Stone acknowledged that developing talent remains an important part of NXT, but believes the quality of the product has moved well beyond what would traditionally be considered developmental.

“But yes, it does develop talent, and that’s the point of it,” Stone said.

As an example, Stone pointed to the recent match between Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan, arguing that the two NXT stars delivered something capable of standing alongside WWE’s main roster offerings.

“And kicking off the show last night with a match like that, Jaida [Parker] and Kelani [Jordan], I’ll put that match up against any match right now on Raw or SmackDown,” he continued. “It’s just as good or even better, proving that it’s really not a developmental show.”