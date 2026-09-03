The field is set for a high-stakes six-man tag team match on next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

NXT General Manager Robert Stone announced that Tony D’Angelo, Mason Rook, and Saquon Shugars will team up to face EK Prosper, Cruz Montana, and Keanu Carver on the September 8 episode.

There will be more than bragging rights on the line, as the winning trio will advance to the next stage of the NXT Championship picture.

The three members of the victorious team will face each other in a triple threat match on the September 15 episode of NXT, with the winner becoming the new number one contender to the NXT Championship.

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