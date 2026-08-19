A new match has been added to next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Following Tuesday night’s show, Sean Legacy issued a challenge to BirthRight for an eight-man tag team match. Legacy proposed teaming with Noam Dar, Romeo Morena, and Dorian Van Dux to take on Lexis King, Uriah Connors, Stacks Lorenzo, and Charlie Dempsey.

NXT general manager Robert Stone has since made the match official.

“8 Man Tag Set. In. Stone,” Stone wrote. “NEXT WEEK!!!!”

Stone added, “This one is gonna be wild…”

The August 25 episode of NXT will also feature Rey Fenix defending the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship against E.K. Prosper.

Elsewhere on the card, Saquon Shugars will face Dion Lennox in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match, while Kali Armstrong takes on ZARIA. If Armstrong wins, she will be added to the title unification match at NXT Heatwave.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT Results.