Robert Stone says he has fully embraced his transition away from in-ring competition as he continues to build a career as one of WWE’s more recognizable television personalities.

Currently serving as the interim General Manager of WWE NXT, Stone explained that shifting into a character-driven role was a deliberate decision he made when he first joined the company in 2019.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Stone reflected on how he assessed the landscape of WWE when he arrived and realized that the managerial role offered a clearer opportunity to stand out.

“I’m in my mid-30s. I said there’s no other managers, no one to compete with. This is my chance to shine,” Stone said. “I was confident speaking. I knew, ‘How much longer could I wrestle?’ Especially my style compared to how physical NXT is. So I said this is the right move for me, and I went all in.”

While Stone has still competed occasionally during his time with WWE, he made it clear that those appearances were more about enjoying the moment than trying to return to a full-time wrestling career.

“I’ve still got to wrestle matches since, which is fun,” he explained. “But being a full-time wrestler is something that’s in my past and I have no problem with that.”

Stone has wrestled around ten matches since joining WWE, but most of his on-screen work has centered on managing talent and appearing as a personality within NXT storylines.

Over time, that role evolved into his current position as an authority figure, allowing him to remain a consistent presence on WWE television without needing to step inside the ring regularly.

For Stone, the decision ultimately came down to longevity and recognizing where his strengths were best suited within the company.

By leaning into his promo ability and character work, he has carved out a niche that keeps him involved in WWE programming while avoiding the physical toll of a full-time in-ring schedule.