Robert Stone is embracing a new era in NXT.

And he’s making it clear that fresh faces will define what comes next.

With the brand undergoing a significant transition and Stone now officially settled in as full-time General Manager, the focus has quickly shifted toward rebuilding the roster and elevating new talent to the forefront.

Recent departures have opened the door.

And Stone is ready to see who walks through it.

Speaking with The Sportster (see video below), Stone addressed the changing landscape and emphasized the importance of rising stars stepping up in a meaningful way as NXT turns the page.

“It is time for some new talent to step up and that’s kind of what I’m pushing for, that’s what I want to deliver,” Stone said. “That’s why guys like The Vanity Project, Sean Legacy, Keanu Carver, these new faces and these talent that you may have seen on Evolve in the past are now getting the spotlight on NXT.”

Stone continued by stressing that opportunity is now the driving force behind the brand’s evolution, noting that several emerging names are already making the most of their chances.

“The key word is opportunity, they’re getting a chance to shine to see if they can deliver or not. All of them have been delivering.”

WWE NXT airs live tonight at 8/7c on The CW Network with the ‘go-home’ episode for the upcoming NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 special event this weekend.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Results coverage.