– WWE Playlist returned with a new episode on the official WWE YouTube channel on Monday morning. In the latest installment of the weekly digital series, WWE fans get a special look at the road to tonight’s WWE Women’s World Championship showdown on WWE Raw on Netflix between Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

– The “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” list continued on Monday morning, with WWE releasing the complete Undertaker vs. Batista match from WrestleMania 23, which comes in at number 46 on the list.

– The latest offering from the official WWE Games account on X features a special look at the ring entrance of Tama Tonga in the new WWE 2K25 video game.

– During an interview with The Wrestling Classic, Robert Stone spoke about being selected as one of the voices of WWE EVOLVE. As noted, WWE announced over the weekend that Stone and Peter Rosenberg will be the commentary team for the new WWE EVOLVE on Tubi show, which airs every Wednesday night at 8/7c, starting this week.

“I’m proud to say that I’m going to be one-half of the commentary team,” he said. “My goal always is to do as much as I can, learn as many jobs as I can. I was a wrestler, then a manager, I’m currently working in Ava’s office as a GM assistant. I have commentated before on Level Up. I’ve been a host on WWE shows. I like to consider myself a jack of all trades and can do anything. On this, I’m all in on the commentary and it’s going to be exciting to call the action. You’re see these superstars as seeds and they are going to grow. What are they going to grow into? You don’t know because everyone performing on the show could be the future of our industry. They all have the goal to get to Raw, NXT or SmackDown and be on WrestleMania. We’re going to be here to experience it all from the beginning. Everyone is kind of, in a sense, fighting for their life on the show because it is underground and they do want to break through to the next level and to break through, they have to get wins. They have to make a name for themselves. If they don’t, they fail and may never get the opportunity again. It’s a make or break situation. You’re going to see a lot of hungry talent, entertainment and amazing wrestling matches.”

