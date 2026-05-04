Dominic DeAngelo sent along the following:

Fans can support ALS research by going to RockForRebel.com!

Pro wrestling’s Rebel shows immense strength and courage despite being given tragic news.

The AEW star shared an unfortunate update on Friday as she revealed she’s been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Rebel made the announcement on social media through a series of videos (see below), thanking fans for their prayers and support, stating, “Please continue to pray for a peaceful journey and a peaceful passing. I love you.”

Rebel received a major outpour of adoration from so many in the wrestling world. Now, a lot of her friends and fans have gotten together to show their care for the steadfast Tanea Brooks.

Through the years, the names behind “Markout Moments” have enjoyed their time with Rebel at previous Starrcast events and during her “Rebel’s Happy Hour” a former streaming staple of AdFreeShows.com (now known as Ring Classics).

The two parties, along with The Four Horsemen Network, have all gotten together to create a “Rock For Rebel” tee, along with other items for sale. All the proceeds earned from the site will be donated to The ALS Network.

The ALS Network’s mission (via their website) “To partner with the ALS community as we drive the discovery of prevention strategies, treatments, and cures for ALS; provide access to quality care and connection; and promote initiatives to improve health outcomes.” The ALS Network helps provide care services, research, advocacy, public service, and awareness in California and Hawaii, but also provides virtual services to anyone, anywhere.

God has blessed you Rebel with strength, courage and love. We all send our best and continued prayers to you!