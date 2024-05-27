The Bang-Bang Gang are still the Unified AEW Trios Champions.

And they have an old friend to thank for it.

As expected, “Rock Hard” Juice Robinson made his long-awaited return at the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bullet Club Gold member helped “Switchblade” Jay White and The Gunns duo of Austin and Colten Gunn retain their Unified AEW Trios Championships by knocking PAC off the top-rope as he was going for his Black Arrow finisher in an effort to capture the titles for his Death Triangle team.