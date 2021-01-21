Legendary rock musician Sammy Hagar made a surprise cameo appearance on this evening’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The Red Rocker was seen in a short video praising the new tag duo of Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara, who were referenced as Sammy/Hager prior to their match graphic against the other members of the Inner Circle.

AEW has since released the clip on their company Twitter account, which you can check out below.

Full coverage to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.