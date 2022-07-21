Rocky Romero made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked about the possibility of doing a second AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. The event did over 100,000 PPV buys, which resulted in over $5 million in revenue. It also had a $1 million gate.

“It’s a lot of hard work trying to get everybody on the same page, two companies that run two completely different businesses. One is very much a TV model, one more of a touring group. Just getting everybody together and understanding what was really important took time. I feel now we’re in a great position after Forbidden Door to easily do Forbidden Door 2 if and when it does happen because now there’s really a great understanding, I think, between both companies and how they work.”

