NJPW star Rocky Romero was a recent guest at the Highspots Sign It Live event to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how he believes NJPW Strong is the best hour long program in the industry, and comments on the impressive roster it has been able to showcase, which includes talent from IMPACT, AEW, MLW, and elsewhere. Highlights are below.

Calls NJPW Strong the best hour program in wrestling:

It’s been a really rough year. [Japan] just went into another state of emergency and [NJPW] had to postpone shows, but I think those shows are going to happen in the next few weeks. I’ve been working on NJPW Strong. I think it’s the best hour-long show in wrestling. You get three matches, badass wrestling.

Calls the show the forbidden door:

The roster is crazy. You have people from IMPACT, Jon Moxley, Brody King. It’s just going to grow. It may be the only place where you have all these companies. You want to talk about the forbidden door, I think NJPW Strong is the forbidden door.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)