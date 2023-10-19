Rocky Romero is proud of what he has accomplished over the last five years in professional wrestling.

The NJPW star is the current reigning NWA World Historic Welterweight Champion in CMLL and recently became the Middleweight Champion in MLW. Aside from that, he has helped forge an alliances between several promotions including AEW & NJPW, CMLL & AEW, IMPACT & NJPW and so on. Suffice to say, Romero’s influence can be felt around the pro-wrestling landscape. Romero took to social media today to comment on these accolades.

For some people it’s about championships, the roar of the crowd, and the money. Don’t get me wrong all of that is important to me. It’s why I became a wrestler. But to step back and look at the things I’ve been able to part of… The alliances that have been forged, talent being able to get opportunities, and things that felt virtually impossible, have been made possible. It’s just cool to take a step back and just take it in. The last 5 years have been my greatest years in professional wrestling, in and out of the ring. I don’t plan on stopping and I hope to keep pushing the limits of this wonderful business. Thank you everyone that has helped make it all possible.

Romero will be competing in a highly-anticipated matchup against Mistico on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Rampage. The match was actually taped following last night’s Dynamite. Spoilers can be found here.