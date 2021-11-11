NJPW star Rocky Romero took to Twitter earlier today to comment on his loss to Bryan Danielson on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Romero writes, “Thank you all for the love and support from last nights match. It was really freakin cool to mix it up with Bryan again after all these years. I love Pro-Wrestling.”

AEW star and former NXT cruiserweight champion Lio Rush turned 27 years old today. AEW took the time to wish the Man of the Hour a happy birthday. See their shout-out below.