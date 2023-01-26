Rocky Romero throws major praise to IMPACT Executive VP Scott D’Amore.

During his interview with Fightful, Romero credited Amore for getting the Japanese promotion back onto AXS TV following their departure from the network in early 2020. Romero later discusses how the NJPW and IMPACT can help each other out as their fanbases have some crossover. Highlights from the interview are below.

Credits Scott D’Amore for getting NJPW back on AXS TV:

Scott D’Amore has been nothing but a man of his word when it comes to dealing with New Japan and also being super influential and being the reason why New Japan is back on AXS. That’s all Scott’s work. He’s been great. Obviously, both companies can help each other. They are of similar size, and our demographics might be a little bit different, but I think there is enough space to help each other.

On the differences between the two fan-bases: