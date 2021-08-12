NJPW star Rocky Romero was a recent guest on Wrestling Observer Live to hype up this weekend’s NJPW Resurgence show in Los Angeles, a card that features a number of top bouts including Lance Archer defending the IWGP United States championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event.

Another marquee matchup on the show is top IMPACT talent Moose taking on Tomohiro Ishii. During his interview Romero revealed how that matchup came together.

I heard that [Tomohiro] Ishii was coming and somebody asked me to reach out to somebody at IMPACT because they’d like to get a big name and reached out to Scott D’Amore and Scott D’Amore said, ‘Moose really wants to be a part of [NJPW] STRONG and wants to be a part of New Japan U.S.’ so, I said, ‘That sounds like that would be cool to me. Let me ask the office’ and the office said they would love that and there it is and it’s kind of a dream match, especially now.

