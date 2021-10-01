NJPW star Rocky Romero recently appeared on the Keepin It Strong Style podcast to discuss a variety of pro-wrestling related topics, which include NJPW STRONG potentially getting a cable television deal, and his thoughts on potentially reuniting with Trent, who works in AEW as a part of the Best Friends. Highlights are below.

Talks NJPW STRONG getting on TV being a major goal:

I think the number one goal would be to secure some kind of free television or cable television obviously. Or maybe some kind of streaming deal where, you know, somewhere where it’s easily accessible and on a platform where it could definitely get more eyes. I mean obviously there’s, you know, our main show, World Pro-Wrestling. Whatever that was — what AXS was before. I mean obviously that show is gonna be always a little bit more sought over because it’s got the bigger talent and it’s the big arenas and the big crowds but, I think that STRONG has a good opportunity to maybe be on a smaller platform. You know, like maybe it’s an ESPN3 or something like that or [ESPN]2 or whatever. FOX Sports West. I don’t know. Something where maybe even regional would be a big plus. So I wouldn’t count that out. I think that that’s probably the goal and then obviously I think establishing a good fan base on the west coast in L.A. would be smart just because most of us live here and it’s easy and it makes the STRONG tapings way more affordable when we’re in the west coast and then going on tour maybe like every other month to like wherever, New York, Philly, east coast. Tampa was great to us, our St. Pete area was awesome to us so, yeah. Just want to travel and I think, just, a lot of people still don’t know what STRONG is. Like most casual fans so I feel like it’s gonna take touring, it’s gonna take obviously another platform to be on besides New Japan World and FITE, but I think we’ll get there and I think it’s all just good timing, you know?

On a potential reunion with Trent in AEW, something he believes would have happened if Trent was not injured:

I mean I would love that [Roppongi Vice reunion]. I would love that and I think that-that could have been a possibility maybe if Trent didn’t get injured. I think that easily could’ve happened. But, it’s kind of cool because I think the spot maybe I would’ve been in got passed to Wheeler [YUTA] which is dope for him and I’m really happy for him because I want to see him succeed. I believe in him a lot. So I mean, you know, my old ass can just go in whenever so whenever they need me. Yeah, as soon as Trent’s back, I mean I don’t know what his plans are but somewhere down the line when he’s ready, I would love to do that in AEW, I would to do that in New Japan STRONG. You know, I don’t know. I’d love to see — not that New Japan needs another tag title but a New Japan STRONG tag title. If it truly stays the way it is, the world is, you know, it’s probably something that’s gonna have to be discussed at some point. So why not have an Openweight and why not have somebody like Roppongi Vice be involved. I think that’d be sick and I think the fans would really love it.

