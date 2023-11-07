Mercedes Mone is expected to make a return to NJPW and is likely to join AEW once she fully recovers from a broken ankle that required surgery.

Mone suffered an injury when she slipped off the top rope while wrestling Willow Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence to crown the inaugural Strong Women’s Champion. Nightingale went over Mone, who had originally planned to win the bout. Money had signed a long-term deal with NJPW before her latest match happened.

NJPW liaison and booker of NJPW STRONG, Rocky Romero, was interviewed by WrestlePurists where he was asked about Mone’s status.

“I honestly don’t have any update right now (on Mercedes Moné). I hope that I’ll be talking to her agent and her maybe soon-ish, but I honestly don’t have any update yet about anything. The last thing I had heard was that she was recovering well and basically they were gonna let me know, reach out when she was getting close to a comeback so, yeah. There’s definitely still communication and I mean obviously though, I don’t know what she’s gonna wanna do when she comes back for sure. Especially coming back from a serious injury, you know? And that maybe messed up her timeframe of what she wanted to do and how she wanted to do it so, I really couldn’t say or speak for her, you know? I don’t think it would be fair. No (there’s no issue between the two sides). No, no, no. I think that she thoroughly enjoyed her time in New Japan and New Japan loved working with her and obviously would love to continue to work with her. But yeah, I think everybody’s pretty happy with the work that we’ve done obviously.”

