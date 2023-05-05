Rocky Romero would love to see Shinsuke Nakamura back in NJPW.

Romero spoke about the King of Strong Style during a recent interview on Comedy Store Wrestling, where he explained why Nakamura coming back would be massive for the Japanese promotion and its fans.

I would love to see Nakamura come back to New Japan and do some really cool matches. We got some big ones, he got to work with Okada and so many great matches with Tanahashi, but he is somebody who is so important to New Japan and the history, that him coming back, just for the fans, would be massive. I would like to see him.

However, the likelihood of Nakamura coming back anytime soon seems unlikely, a realization that Romero is aware of.

Unfortunately, he’s not on TV all the time, he kind of disappeared from TV for a little bit. Him coming back and doing a couple of matches would be good for him to get people really excited about him and his character, and also wanting to give back to our fans who have been so loyal over the last few years.

Nakamura was selected for the Raw brand in the recent WWE Draft.

Meanwhile, Romero discussed a handful of other topic with his interview on Comedy Store Wrestling, including his thoughts on the relationship between CMLL and AAA. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)